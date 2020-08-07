Te Aka Mauri library and children's health hub. Photo / File A_030218bf6.JPG

Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri have created a new collection called Tiaki Tamariki – Nurturing Children.

This collection is located on the ground floor in the children's area and contains books to help whānau to nurture a child's health and development.

The books on these shelves cover a wide range of topics including family meals, setting boundaries and health issues.

We hope that having the Nurturing Children collection in the children's area will make it easier for adults visiting the library with young children to find these interesting and helpful books.

There are also books in this collection that are written for children.

With titles like, My friend has dyslexia and Summer's story: living with epilepsy these books help to explain how sibling, friends and classmates' lives and experiences are different from their own.

Caregivers are able to easily find books that will help all members of the family understand, support and nurture a young family member.

- Kylie Holmes is Rotorua Library's youth and early learning lead- Kaiurungi Ako Taiohi.