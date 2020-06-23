Growing up in our beautiful city the value of manaakitanga is instilled in us, ever since forever we've been known as a friendly place to visit for New Zealanders and international guests alike.

But over the weekend we let ourselves down, we showed an ugly side on the national stage.

A couple of hundred New Zealanders returned from overseas on a late-night flight, and under the watchful eye of the police, health officials and the military were escorted into two hotels which had been closed for months but have reopened for the sole purpose of quarantine.

These New Zealanders will spend a couple of weeks indoors to ensure that they have not carried Covid-19 with them from overseas, then they will return to their fellow citizens to carry on with life.

But how did many in this city react? We told them that they are not welcome.

Our local MP Todd McClay, who was on National Radio seven weeks ago demanding that our border be reopened for isolation free travel changed his tune and is now saying New Zealanders are not welcome in our city.

One shining light was seeing a lady with a bunch of bright yellow balloons and a sign on the Lake end of Tutanekai St within view of the Ibis hotel - welcoming a family member home.

This is the Rotorua I thought we were - not one that would rather we build a wall. (Abridged)

Ryan Gray

Rotorua



Pike River promise

We must make the Government keep its promise about Pike River, we owe it to the families to recover the bodies of their loved ones.

Whatever the cost it is a promise New Zealand made to the families and we, the people of this lovely country must make our Government listen.

We must make it an election issue. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

