I was horrified by the state of the wire fence roughly opposite St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

There were at least three broken jagged rusted poles poking out of the ground, lots of wire on the footpath that someone could easily trip on, and other wire poking out that someone could cut themself on or get entangled in.

I don't believe this should be on, or adjacent to, a footpath under any circumstances.

But the fact it's opposite a primary school makes it much worse.

I'm extremely disappointed in the parents, teachers, owners of the property, our council and the immediate neighbourhood for what, in my opinion, is their absolute negligence.

Abby Spurdle

Rotorua



Touchless technology

Alf Hoyle's letter ( May 22 ) has reminded me how important it is to keep my fingers away from my nose, mouth and eyes - particularly when I use money or public surfaces such as eftpos machines.

I have discovered the wonders of paywave technology to help me and other older people navigate the new-normal post-Covid-19 world our younger people have inherited.

Although, was the polio epidemic any different?

Joseph & Dorothy Gielen

Rotorua

