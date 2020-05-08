We are incredibly fortunate to have low rates of infection and death because our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cabinet have consistently listened to director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and his advisers.

I have, however, been seriously troubled recently by people who appear to be prepared to ignore health advice because of still-understandable concerns about the economy.

I can only assume they lack the knowledge and don't understand how a virus behaves and the ongoing impact recurring waves of infection would have on both our medical and economic futures. This would be far worse for the economy.

So far we have fortunately avoided the horrendous experience of a health system being overwhelmed.

Let's continue to listen to the health experts and not be distracted by those with differing agendas - while these interests have to be heard they can only be fully considered when we have confidence in the health situation.

Getting things right the first time is critical to our ongoing wellbeing.

Dr Johan Morreau

Rotorua



Looking forward to level 2

I along with the rest of the country's population look forward to the start of level 2.

For countless thousands, normality will have all but returned.

What greatly concerns me is that it will be interpreted by the vast majority as "let's do it and make up for lost time".

Even level 3 produced a very evident ''it's alright mate" attitude with groups wandering around, people visiting, and hugs and kisses being given, couples holding hands, all witnessed when taking my dog walking.

It is imperative that distancing, hand hygiene, and cough and sneeze etiquette is maintained.

This virus does not take holidays, is non-selective, and can come back at saturation levels if we disregard the medical advice.

Enjoy the freedom but with caution.

It's not much to ask.

Richard Lyon

Rotorua



Wood first policy



The article on the wood-first campaign ( News, May 5 ) focused largely on the economic benefits of central and local governments and the private sector adopting a "wood first" policy for new buildings but only fleetingly referred to environmental benefits.

These are, however, substantial and have the capability of making a significant contribution to the goal of a zero-carbon economy.

Scion Research has estimated that an additional 31.2 million tonnes of carbon could be stored by 2050 if 70 per cent of New Zealand's exported logs were instead further processed into longer-lived harvested wood products prior to export.

Sustainably harvested wood used in construction can store carbon for a long time, decades and even centuries, depending on the building's lifespan.

It has been widely accepted that using wood instead of alternative construction materials greatly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption during the product manufacturing and building construction stages.

In addition to lowering emissions, building with wood stores carbon sequestered by trees when they were growing.

In my view, however, there needs to be a much higher level of understanding of the environmental and economic advantages of building in timber.

Alan Bickers

Tauranga

