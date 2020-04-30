I do not favour our present prime minister or the decisions she has made.

One, in particular, leaves me a little astonished and a trifle upset.

Many people have the unfortunate habit of drinking themselves legless then beating their partners - quite often.

Armed with this well-known information, I would have thought Jacinda Ardern, while enforcing a lockdown as we now endure, would have had the good sense to also lock down liquor outlets.

Not so and as a result the savage nature of these relationships is imposed on innocent women and children.

In my view, not at all clever.

I just hope that the situation is put right before any more hurt is imposed.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Back to the bad old days



Ah the joys of level 3 and beyond.

The smell of car fumes when out walking.

The rumble of petrol and diesel motors that block out the call of tui.

The loud, open exhausts and blaring speakers of the local hoons.

Obesity saddled up and riding the range at fast-food outlets.

Beer-swilling youths wandering in close formation.

My God, what we had to sacrifice for four weeks.

Return to normality it isn't.

Richard Lyon

Rotorua

