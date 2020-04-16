This is to say a huge thank you to all the staff working on the Rotorua Daily Post.

Early in this lockdown, I mumbled about the shrinking editions and, the lack of local content.

But, over the last couple of weeks I have had a big change of heart and now realise just how lucky we are that we are still able to have the Daily Post delivered, when so many other businesses have had to close.

I look on the Daily Post as my lifeline to the outside world.

I know a lot of readers will be saying that I can get this news on line but I like to be able to feel the paper.

My morning ritual - my 68 steps to my letterbox and back, retrieving the Daily Post and, starting from the back page, devouring the written words as I also devour my breakfast. Then the Code Cracker where I test my mental ability and feel quietly smug when I fill in all the blanks.

So to all the staff, you are truly appreciated for delivering a very important lifeline to all the page turners, who like me, really look forward to this daily pleasure.

Many thanks.

Pauleen Wilkinson.

Rotorua

Embarrassing view

Does the mayor describe the pay cuts taken by Prime Minister Jacinda Adern, Ministers and public sector chief executives as "morally reprehensible"?

That's how she described the suggestion of council-wide voluntary pay cuts (News, April 9).

In my opinion, that is embarrassing.

To also comment that many staff were under pressure at this time, in my view, doesn't cut it either.

It's time our council leadership followed the lead of our national leaders. (Abridged)

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

