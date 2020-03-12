

Older people are the most vulnerable to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

We in SeniorNet Rotorua are concerned that some worried older citizens might be conned through malicious or misleading information on the internet.

Unfortunately, unscrupulous scoundrels are already seeking to use the internet to profit or to spread false information about the virus.

Some websites are promoting herbal treatments and other unproven alternatives, and bad information is circulating on social media.

It is concerning that this sort of damaging nonsense can be spread through social media.

The safest course is to believe and follow the advice from qualified experts within New Zealand.

Keith Garratt

Chairman, SeniorNet Rotorua



Capital gains tax favoured



Lesley Haddon (Letters, March 12) asks why is there no capital gains tax?

Greedy New Zealanders do not want a capital gains tax.

Nobody asked me, but if they had asked me, and a group of my friends, we would all have been in favour of such a tax.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and deputy Winston Peters plummeted in my estimation over this decision.

A N Christie

Rotorua