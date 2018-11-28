COMMENT:

I must have been asleep over the last couple of years.

I didn't realise Black Friday sales had taken off to the extent they have in New Zealand.

You only have to look at the amount of advertising national retailers are putting into their promotions to realise Black Friday is now a big deal.

Many of the largest retailers have extended their offers through to this week as well. Black Friday discount shopping is an idea imported from America.

It has an interesting background with more than one story to choose from. Some say the name was first used to describe the financial crisis, specifically the crash of the US gold market in September 1869.

Another is that businesses used to record losses in red and profits in black. But now Black Friday is linked to discount shopping. Every year in November, after Thanksgiving Day, businesses offer four days of sales. Purchases skyrocket.

I can understand if you've wanting to purchase a major household item then this might be the time to buy. A win-win situation. But sales seem to happen and be promoted at any time of the year now. You don't necessarily have to wait for a specific day, time or season.

Boxing Day sales were once highly prized and sought after. I know families who do their Christmas present shopping on Boxing Day.

They look for great deals and say their money goes further. You can't argue with that logic. And this is the time of year when we start to think about the added expense of Christmas and the holiday season. It can be expensive for many families which is probably why I am not a fan of Black Friday sales coming just a month before Christmas and the usual Boxing Day sales.

In effect, retailers are getting two bites of the retail cherry.

You might have seen the hype this month, too, around Singles Day in China.

This is popular among young Chinese celebrating being single. Now it has expanded to celebrate relationships. In 2009 Alibaba, the Chinese online shopping platform, recognised the Singles Day retail potential.

The annual holiday has become the largest offline and online shopping day in the world. The internet has helped popularise Singles Day in many countries outside of China. Now online and offline sales are rocketing as young people in other parts of the world celebrate being single or in relationships. New Zealand here it comes.

It is understandable people want to buy the things they want. Whether they need them or not is another matter. We all make our own purchasing choices. But it must be hard when you're on a budget or struggling to make ends meet and you're being bombarded by sales advertisements from all sides.

Not everyone will find it easy to resist the temptation to buy. Budget Advisors say this is the time of year when their clients have the most difficulty keeping to budget. Understandable.

I suppose ideal buying would be making educated purchases. I'm sure there are people who do.

Not me. I see something I like and buy it. I would come home pleased with myself and show Theo. His comment was always the same. "Like we need more s***." Kind of took the shine off it.