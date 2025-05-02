“ASMS will respond to the application next week, then the ERA will determine whether it will support the application.”
Health NZ ‘committed’ to settling agreement
Te Whatu Ora chief clinical officer Dr Richard Sullivan acknowledged and thanked its hospital staff and contingency planning teams who worked in before and during the industrial action to ensure the continued delivery of care and treatment to patients.
Sullivan said some planned care appointments were postponed to focus on clinical care for acute and priority patients.
Appointments deferred because of the strike would be rescheduled for the next available opportunity, he said.
Sullivan said the impact of the strike varied by hospital, depending on acute care demand on the day and number of ASMS members who took part in the strike.
Health NZ remained “very concerned” about delays caused to “a significant number of patients” on Thursday.
“We are committed to settling this collective agreement with ASMS members and we recognise the concerns raised by union members in regard to workforce shortages.
“Growing our permanent medical workforce is a focus for now and long term.”
Sullivan said it was increasing the capacity to train new doctors and providing more places at medical schools.
Health NZ was also changing models of care and increasing primary care capacity to ensure there were “better early interventions”, he said.