Zizi Sparks: Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Move to orange doesn't mean complacency

Keep following Covid rules such as wearing a mask while shopping local. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Lakes and eastern Bay of Plenty retailers are waiting with bated breath for tomorrow morning when they can open at orange, I am sure.

After a two-week wait, at 11.59pm tonight, Rotorua Lakes and surrounding districts Taupō, Kawerau, Whakatāne, and Ōpōtiki will move to the orange traffic light setting, alongside much of New Zealand.

In doing so, we join our western Bay of Plenty neighbours at a higher level of freedom.

The move comes at the busiest time of year for our beautiful region. Booking company Bachcare reports holiday homes in areas close to Auckland, including the wider Bay of Plenty, are at full capacity.

But our ever-growing list of locations of interest is a reminder that while orange brings freedom, it should not bring complacency.

Mount Maunganui RSA on Maunganui Rd has been named a high-risk location of interest by the Ministry of Health for five dates over the past two weeks, forcing it to temporarily shut its doors while workers get tested and, hopefully, cleared.

It prompted a warning from local ratepayer group president Michael O'Neill who reiterated that "the virus is not taking a holiday".

"I think lots of people are taking the 'I'm over Covid-19' view, but now is not the time for complacency and we shouldn't be so relaxed," he said.

I understand the feeling of being over Covid-19. Covid fatigue is real, especially working in media when it is an important topic that is everywhere, all the time.

It's okay to take a break from conversations about Covid and enjoy our holidays, but it is not okay to throw rules put in place for our safety by the wayside.

As Rotorua and the eastern Bay move to orange, it is also time to get out there and keep supporting local businesses, many of which have had another tough year.

An accommodation sector representative says the uptake in bookings and people travelling to Rotorua had been a little bit slower and lighter than anticipated, but moteliers were optimistic.

A local restaurant owner believed a move to orange would add a missing "vibrancy" to the evenings.

That vibrancy is us, getting out and enjoying our local hospitality and activities.

But we can't lose sight of what still needs to be done, such as wearing face masks where necessary, social distancing, signing in, and getting tested if we have symptoms.

It's a fine line to walk between relaxing and letting our guards down too far, but it will keep summer safer for everyone.