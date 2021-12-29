Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Zizi Sparks: Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Move to orange doesn't mean complacency

3 minutes to read
Keep following Covid rules such as wearing a mask while shopping local. Photo / Getty Images

Keep following Covid rules such as wearing a mask while shopping local. Photo / Getty Images

Zizi Sparks
By
Zizi Sparks

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

Lakes and eastern Bay of Plenty retailers are waiting with bated breath for tomorrow morning when they can open at orange, I am sure.

After a two-week wait, at 11.59pm tonight, Rotorua Lakes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid