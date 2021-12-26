Zizi Sparks: Say thank you to our holiday heroes

Don't forget about the healthcare workers who may not get to spend time with family this Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

As I sit here and write this the sun is shining.

It's Christmas Day and I'm sure a glance at social media would bring up people having champagne breakfasts, opening presents with children and enjoying the sunshine.

I'm working - arguably not very hard as I'm in bed on a laptop - and I will get to do those things eventually, but first I need to make sure any important Christmas Day news gets delivered to those who need to hear it, and make sure there's a paper in people's letterboxes throughout the holiday period.

So it you're reading this, and eating leftover ham, at the start of a two-week break, spare a thought to those people who are keeping the wheels turning.

The media is a tiny player in the holiday closedown period and I doubt we need sympathy, so think of the other people working throughout the holidays to ensure you can have a break.

Most importantly are the health professionals. Throughout the Christmas and New Year break nurses will be vaccinating and swabbing daily. In laboratories someone processes those swabs so in 24 to 48 hours you know if you are in the clear.

I got a test on Christmas Eve due to cold symptoms and got my negative result back in just 10 hours, meaning I could head to see family for the holidays.

Then there are the health professionals in the hospitals. The emergency department staff who'd rather be enjoying New Year's Eve with friends and family but instead are helping those who may have taken it too far.

It even trickles down to those at the ministry of Health keeping the whole country informed about the latest cases and health advice.

Then there are the emergency services, many volunteers.

As we reported on Sunday, surf life savers will be on patrol throughout summer, including Christmas Day. A 111 call will bring a police officer, St John paramedic or member of Fire and Emergency NZ to your door around the clock.

Even retail and hospitality workers are holiday heroes. They are the ones who make sure you can go shopping on Boxing Day and out for dinner or drinks with family or friends.

So this summer break - if you are having one - take the time to say thank you to our holiday heroes and the people who don't get the same break you do.

Don't be rude if under pressure wait staff get your order wrong, or you have to wait longer than usual for service. Be patient if waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test, they are moving as fast as they can.

And if you don't get a summer break, if you are one of the people keeping our country going when others are enjoying the sunshine - thank you.