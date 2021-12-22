Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: The team of five million should be thankful for the Ardern goverment

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Pool

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION:

I don't think it would have mattered how hard the Prime Minister tried, she was never going to satisfy all New Zealanders in her government's response to dealing with Covid-19, the Delta variant and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.