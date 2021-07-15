Word play by Rotorua creatives showcased with Poetry in Windows

A Poetry in Windows poem proudly displayed at Simply Different. Photo / Supplied 140721poetryinwindows2.JPG

Creative word play will be celebrated and showcased throughout the city when the 2021 Poetry Bomb comes to life - and a part of these celebrations is Poetry in Windows.

Poetry in Windows gives people the opportunity to share their poems with the wider community, as they are featured in the windows of host businesses and at the Rotorua Library.

Co-organiser Jill Walker, working in partnership with Angela Frank, says this year poems written in the poet's first language/mother tongue are welcomed, and they are also hoping to have more people in the 14-25 age bracket get involved.

"There are really amazing young ones writing poetry, often it's in the slam poetry style."

She says every year they are getting a more diverse range of writers and poetry styles submitted.

"Some people normally write poetry just for themselves, and many when they submit a piece say, 'I didn't ever think I would do this'.

"That's what excites me, giving people the opportunity to share their poems and take that step."

Jill says she is always keen to hear from businesses wanting to be a Poetry in Windows host, and they don't have to be in the inner city.

"Our previous hosts have loved having the poems in their windows."

As well as poems being featured in business windows, the Rotorua Library will be featuring them on its big screen.

Rotorua Library's Sue Heke says, since the library is also celebrating Family History Month in August, submitters may consider writing a poem about a family member from their own family tree.

"These would be considered for displaying on the library's big screen in August, another way of celebrating our community."

The deadline for Poetry in Windows submissions has been extended to August 1, 8pm.

Writers can submit up to three of their original short poems (max 75 words), as a Word document or in an email to poetrybombrotorua@gmail.com.

For more information contact Jill Walker on thetravellingtuatara@gmail.com or (07) 362 0888.

Poetry Bomb is supported by Rotorua Civic Arts Trust and Rotorua Lakes Council.