Rotorua Mad Poets Society's new youth poetry book launched

The audience at the launch of Te Reo Pohewa - Poems by young Rotorua Writers. Photo / Ann Woolliams

The creative flair of a number of local tamariki was shared at the launch of a new youth poetry anthology.

Mayor Steve Chadwick launched Te Reo Pohewa - Poems by young Rotorua Writers, a poetry anthology published by the Rotorua Mad Poets Society, at Te Aka Mauri last Saturday.

Monty Curtis, co-president, gave a welcome in te reo, and encouraged creativity in young people.

"Let's make the world our children want to see," he said.

The audience of about 120 included children, teachers, parents and grandparents.

Co-president Jackie Evans said, "We were told that a poetry group would not survive in Rotorua because (a) we have few intellectuals, and (b) this is not a university town.

"But 25 years of weekly meetings and 14 collections of poetry, later, the critics have been proven wrong.

"In 2001, we published our first collection of youth poetry, Bubbling Up.

"Many of the young poets continued to write poetry. Mary-Beth Acres, then 11 years old, is now director of The Arts Village. KJ Boardman, then only 8 years of age, has published four books of original poetry."

Terry Locke, Emeritus Professor of Arts and Language Education at Waikato University, is a Mad Poet and co-editor of the book with Jackie Evans.

"I've been in Rotorua for five years. One of the things about Mad Poets is that it is inclusive. Because everyone in the group is mad, anyone with any mental frailty is never noticed."

Terry, himself a published poet, said, "I don't think there is anything comparable to the Mad Poets Society anywhere In New Zealand.

"When you are engaged in writing poetry, it is satisfying and creative - and anyone can do it. The wonderful thing about poems is they're short!"

Terry thanked mayor Steve Chadwick, and the Rotorua Creative Communities Scheme.

"If they hadn't been involved, we could not have offered books to contributors at $5 per copy."

The audience also enjoyed listening to students reading their poems.

Books are offered to the public at $15 each, and are available by emailing Terry at locketj98@gmail.com.

Terry also thanked Julie Parsons, staff at Te Aka Mauri, Sherry Gerrand (Advocate Print), and a special thank you to all teachers involved, and Verity Short, from Biblio Consultants.

Contributing schools to Te Reo Pohewa are - Aorangi School, Glenholme School, John Paul College, Kaharoa School, Lynmore Primary, and Malfroy Primary, Mamaku School, Otonga Rd School, and Rotorua Boys' High School, Rotorua Intermediate, Rotorua Lakes High School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ruamata, Western Heights Primary School, and Selwyn Primary School.

"Without the children, this book would never have been written," Terry said.

Rotorua Mad Poets Society was formed 25 years ago, beginning with nine members.