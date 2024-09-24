“The high water levels we had last year, basically equates to the food chain getting a burst of nutrients,” Sherburn said.

“You get nutrients running off the land through the streams and on the lake edges, which gets into the food chain and ultimately ends up with the trout.

Fish and Game Officer Mark Sherburn with a trout being released into Lake Rotorua in 2018.

“We’re quietly confident that this is going to relate to a really good summer, good fishing and a good opening.”

He said previous season opening days had drawn hundreds of boats to the three lakes.

“If you extrapolate that to two or three people on the boat, there might be nearly 1000 people on the lakes.”

Fishing guide John Hamill, who operates Cruise and Fish Rotorua, said the season should have a good opening with the fish looking to be in good condition.

“We can’t get out on the lake too often through the winter, but there’s a couple of times we’ve been out.

“There’s been fish moving, so it means the food is still in good supply.

“If you haven’t got a line in the water you can’t catch them,” Hamill said.

Avid angler Pat Swift was looking forward to being out there on the big day.

“The long-range forecast for the weather looks really, really good compared to last year where we fished in 20 to 30-knot winds.

“I’ve been fishing for well over 50 years and I just love being out on the lakes.

“I love being in a natural environment and I also love the fact that you can actually catch fresh food whilst you’re out there too,” Swift said.

Rotorua lakes offer brilliant scenery and world-class trout fishing, with this season expecting some of the best trout in years. Photo / Eastern Fish and Game

Fishing on opening day is the first day anglers can get out on the lakes after three months, and an Eastern Fish and Game statement said it had also become a celebration.

The authority reminded anglers to check their gear and buy fishing licences for the new season online or from retail outlets.

Adult season licences offered the best dollar value for people wanting to fish throughout the year. Licences were also available for 24 hours, local Eastern region fishing only, families, seniors, children and juniors.

A licence is required to fish on the Rotorua Lakes. These can be purchased at local retail outlets such as Hunting & Fishing. Photo / Alan Gibson

A Hunting & Fishing Rotorua spokesperson said there had been early interest in licences.

“We generally get most of the influx in the last few days before the start of the season.

“So most people will look to buy their licence in the last two or three days,” the spokesperson said.

The Fish and Game statement said it was important for anglers and other lake users to remember the check, clean and dry message before heading out on the water.

“Ensuring we keep local waterways pest-free is vital to our continued enjoyment of the resource and everyone needs to do their part.

“Last year’s outbreak of freshwater gold clam in the Waikato River area has heightened the risk.”

After urging from iwi, Biosecurity New Zeland temporarily closed Lake Ōkataina at the start of the last fishing season to install protections against the invasive and destructive clams.

Special rules for Lake Ōkataina now require boaties to pay to put their vessel through a wash station on Te Ngae Rd before entering the lake. Any boat that had been on the Waikato River in the past 30 days must do the same to visit the 14 Te Arawa lakes.

This month the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research was awarded $10.2 million by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for work to eradicate the fast-breeding species, Corbicula fluminea.

Check, clean and dry

Before moving between waterways you must do the following for all gear that comes into contact with water:

Check

Remove any plant matter and leave it at the site (the river or lake bank), or put it in the rubbish. Don’t wash it down any drain.

Clean

Dishwashing detergent is not effective against gold clams, but hot water is.

For absorbent material, such as lifejackets or clothing, wash with hot water above 60C for at least one minute; between 50-54C (hot household tap water) for at least five minutes; or above 45C for at least 20 minutes. Alternatively, soak items in a 10% bleach solution.

Dry

Ensure gear is completely dry to touch, inside and out, then leave to dry for at least another 48 hours before using it.

Source: mpi.govt.nz