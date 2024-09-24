Fishing on opening day is the first day anglers can get out on the lakes after three months, and an Eastern Fish and Game statement said it had also become a celebration.
The authority reminded anglers to check their gear and buy fishing licences for the new season online or from retail outlets.
Adult season licences offered the best dollar value for people wanting to fish throughout the year. Licences were also available for 24 hours, local Eastern region fishing only, families, seniors, children and juniors.
A Hunting & Fishing Rotorua spokesperson said there had been early interest in licences.
“We generally get most of the influx in the last few days before the start of the season.
“So most people will look to buy their licence in the last two or three days,” the spokesperson said.
Special rules for Lake Ōkataina now require boaties to pay to put their vessel through a wash station on Te Ngae Rd before entering the lake. Any boat that had been on the Waikato River in the past 30 days must do the same to visit the 14 Te Arawa lakes.
Before moving between waterways you must do the following for all gear that comes into contact with water:
Check
Remove any plant matter and leave it at the site (the river or lake bank), or put it in the rubbish. Don’t wash it down any drain.
Clean
Dishwashing detergent is not effective against gold clams, but hot water is.
For absorbent material, such as lifejackets or clothing, wash with hot water above 60C for at least one minute; between 50-54C (hot household tap water) for at least five minutes; or above 45C for at least 20 minutes. Alternatively, soak items in a 10% bleach solution.