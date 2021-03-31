Wild weather: Rotorua hit by lightning, thunder and flooding

Flooding in Rotorua after thunderstorm on Wednesday night.

Rotorua has been hit with lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall resulting in flooding.

The storm Wednesday night saw some Rotorua residents scrambling to rescue their valuables as their houses began to flood.

People took to social media posting photos and video of the rising water.

The weather gods put on quite a show for Rotorua residents overnight. Photo / Supplied

Springfield resident Mandy Rangiwhetu said her garage had completely flooded.

"Everything in my garage is basically stuffed and my car got flooded, but not my truck."

Another resident said: "Kitchen Bay window flooded inside house!!!!! Flooding ceiling behind kitchen!! Damage galore."

According to MetService, 39.4mm of rain fell between 8 and 9pm, wreaking havoc in some parts of the region.

Flooding on Bloomfied St. Photo / Supplied

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the localised downpour was "a lot of rain" to fall in just one hour.

It was the type of rain that usually accompanies a thunderstorm and could lead to flooding, he said.

There were also 152 lightning strikes during the storm last night.

"That's certainly a lot of lightning for one region," Corrigan said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Rotorua crews attended nine callouts in relation to flooding.

That included roads, houses and basements flooding, he said.

