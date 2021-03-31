Power outage closes Rotorua high school

Rotorua Lakes High School. Photo / File

Rotorua Lakes High School has been forced to close for the day due to a power outage.

The cause of the outage has not been confirmed but was suspected to had been caused by last night's storm which saw more than 2000 customers lose power throughout Rotorua.

Principal Jon Ward said on the school's Facebook page he had made the decision to close the school.

"Please keep students at home. For those that have already arrived we will release them once we have parental permission or a parent picks them up.

"If you are unable to collect, we have limited capacity to look after students on site. We will sort buses out in the near future but only send home those that have parental permission on extra buses."

Ward said normal ministry and charter buses would also run at normal times.

He said there were no phones operating at school so asked parents and guardians to private message the school's Facebook page to give your child permission to leave school.