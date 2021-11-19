Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Why university students struggle when home for the summer

5 minutes to read
Student Charlotte Harris has moved back to Rotorua for the summer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Student Charlotte Harris has moved back to Rotorua for the summer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

It's common for students to feel a sense of sadness when they move out of home to go to university. However, there can also have mixed feelings when they return home for the summer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.