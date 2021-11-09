Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Western Heights High School wins at NZ Made national competition

3 minutes to read
Western Heights High School dance crew NZ made national champs.

Western Heights High School dance crew NZ made national champs.

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Despite a dislocated knee, smashed elbow, broken ankles, and Covid-19 restrictions, Western Heights High School have become national dance champions.

All four crews, including 38 students, won their categories at the NZ Made regional competition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.