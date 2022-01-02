Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

What will Bay of Plenty weather be like this summer?

4 minutes to read
A meteorologist says this summer will bring many warm beach days for Bay of Plenty residents. Photo / Andrew Warner

A meteorologist says this summer will bring many warm beach days for Bay of Plenty residents. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Plenty of "warm, humid, beach days" and "muggy nights" will most likely be in store for the Bay this summer, a meteorologist says.

And there was "good news" for farmers and the agricultural sector who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.