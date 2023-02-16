Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts programme delivery manager Hinerongonui Kingi (left) and performing arts director Janelle Bish.

The excitement and magic of live performing arts is to be shared with the community at the newly refurbished Sir Howard Morrison Centre tomorrow.

The venue will host a free-to-public Rā a Whānau [Whānau Open Day], where all are welcome to enjoy performances, workshops, live music, behind-the-scenes tours and food trucks.

The centre officially reopened on Thursday night, the first night of a two-night gala show.

Janelle Bish, Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts director, says the Sir Howard Morrison Centre is a unique multi-space performing arts centre that has been developed with the people of Rotorua at its heart.

“We want the local community to come and experience the centre, which for many will be the very first time, and also to capture the magic of live performing arts without [people] having to buy a ticket.”

She says the programme includes kapa haka, hula, opera, musical theatre, contemporary dance, cultural performances, and incredible singer-songwriters – “It’s got it all, and we can’t wait to see you here.”

Providing platforms for local artists is something they are really passionate about, and this event gives local talent the opportunity to showcase their work, she says.

Janelle encourages the community to head along to experience the space and performances without some of the formalities that usually surround watching theatre.

“It’s relaxed and chill.

“The opportunity to participate in workshops means that you will also be able to be a performing artist on Saturday – we want to ignite a desire to be back on these stages among the community, and especially among our talented young people.”

Like last night, tonight the venue will host performers and musicians - both local tangata whenua and others from across the motu - in grand opening gala performances.

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre is welcoming the community along to celebrate its opening. Photo / Matt Hunt

Janelle says the new centre is a great asset because live performances can impact and change people’s lives, or imprint memories that they carry for life.

“It can also show people what’s possible, and seeing is believing. Young people being able to see their peers or elders performing can have an aspirational impact and open the door to a creative dream, or even a career in the arts.

“We want Rotorua artists to dream big, to aspire to be on our stages and stages globally, and we want this event to seed that inspiration and opportunity for our community.”

The Details

- What: Rā a Whānau - Whānau Open Day at Sir Howard Morrison Centre

- When: Saturday, February 18, 10am - 2pm

- Where: Sir Howard Morrison Centre

- Free entry