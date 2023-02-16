Sir Owen Glenn remembers his friend Sir Howard Morrison at the refurbishment of the Sir Howard Morrison performing arts centre.

Sir Owen Glenn remembers his friend Sir Howard Morrison at the refurbishment of the Sir Howard Morrison performing arts centre.

More than five years after it closed to the public, the Sir Howard Morrison Centre is set to officially reopen this evening with a two-night gala.

Philanthropist and benefactor Sir Owen Glenn visited the centre for a tour this afternoon, just a few hours before the first night of the gala.

The centre was closed to the public in November 2017 after a seismic assessment concluded the Category 1 historic building - which was built in 1931 - was earthquake-prone, at just 25 per cent of the New Building Standard.

The work to reopen the centre has been a multimillion-dollar and years-long project. Glenn donated $3m to it in memory of his friend and the centre’s namesake, Sir Howard Morrison, who died in 2009.

Sir Owen Glenn visits the Sir Howard Morrison Centre for its official opening. Photo / Andrew Warner

Today Glenn had plenty of praise and smiles for the newly refurbished Sir Howard Morrison Centre - which will soon be bustling and brimming with performing arts.

Glenn earlier visited the centre in March 2021 to see the renovations in full swing.

He said when he visited in 2021 there were huge holes in the ground and slabs of concrete around, and he had to use his imagination to envisage what the newly refurbished centre would look like.

“It has come up very well. There is plenty of room for people. I think it will be a wonderful theatre.”

Glenn said he liked the way the centre was set up, with lots of room, and it would be a wonderful addition to Rotorua’s cultural sector.

Sir Owen Glenn, pictured with Kate Herzberger, looks at a section about Sir Howard Morrison. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The two-night gala tonight and tomorrow marks the centre’s official opening, and there is a free public Rā a Whānau [Whānau Open Day] on Saturday.

The star-studded concerts held tonight and tomorrow will see performers and musicians from Rotorua and across Aotearoa take to the Sir Owen Glenn | Matangi Rau mainstage in celebration of the opening.

It is a diverse line-up, including performances such as kapa haka, a reggae band, dance groups, circus performers, musical theatre, Taiko drumming, choir and several singers.

Choreographer and artistic director Taiaroa Royal (Te Arawa, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Raukawa), who was born in Rotorua, directed the gala event.

On Saturday the excitement and magic of live performing arts will be shared with the community in a Whānau Open Day at the centre.

All are welcome at the free event which will feature performances, workshops, live music, behind-the-scenes tours and food trucks.

Janelle Bish, Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts director, said the centre was a unique multi-space performing arts centre that had been developed with the people of Rotorua at its heart.

“We want the local community to come and experience the centre, which for many will be the very first time, and also to capture the magic of live performing arts without [people] having to buy a ticket.”

She said the Whānau Open Day programme included kapa haka, hula, opera, musical theatre, contemporary dance, cultural performances, and incredible singer-songwriters.

“It’s got it all, and we can’t wait to see you here.

“It’s relaxed and chill. The opportunity to participate in workshops means that you will also be able to be a performing artist on Saturday – we want to ignite a desire to be back on these stages among the community, and especially among our talented young people.”

What’s on

Grand Opening Gala: Continues Friday , 7pm to 9.30pm. Tickets $39 to $99 from Ticketmaster. Featuring 120 artists across the two-night gala.

Rā ā Whānau | Whānau Open Day: Saturday, 10am to 2pm, free. Features performances, workshops, behind-the-scenes venue tours, and food trucks.



