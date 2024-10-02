How senior business leaders are feeling, moves to restore confidence in Auckland’s rail network and why Air New Zealand is cutting back on domestic services.

The drenching continues in the Bay of Plenty this morning with heavy rain warnings still in place.

MetService said the orange warning for areas east of Whakatāne and Gisborne/Tairawhiti north of Ruatoria was in place until 11pm today while the warnings were due to be lifted for western areas of Bay of Plenty late this morning.

A further 70 to 120 mm of rain could fall east of Whakatāne this morning.

Oropi in the Bay of Plenty recorded 83.8mm during the last 24 hours with the highest wind gust recorded at Rotorua Airport was 74km/h at 6am.

The highest rainfall recorded in the Coromandel was 115mm at the Pinnacles during the same period.