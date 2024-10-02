Advertisement
Updated

Weather: Orange warning still in place for BoP

Rotorua Daily Post
The drenching continues in the Bay of Plenty this morning with heavy rain warnings still in place.

MetService said the orange warning for areas east of Whakatāne and Gisborne/Tairawhiti north of Ruatoria was in place until 11pm today while the warnings were due to be lifted for western areas of Bay of Plenty late this morning.

A further 70 to 120 mm of rain could fall east of Whakatāne this morning.

Oropi in the Bay of Plenty recorded 83.8mm during the last 24 hours with the highest wind gust recorded at Rotorua Airport was 74km/h at 6am.

The highest rainfall recorded in the Coromandel was 115mm at the Pinnacles during the same period.

The highest wind gust was 104km/h at Great Mercury Island at 2am.

Rotorua Lakes Council said 50mm of rain had fallen since midnight in the city with another 40mm forecast to fall between now and 1pm.

Contractors had responded to fallen trees on Waikite Valley Rd and Te Ngae Rd this morning as well as flooding between the railway tracks and the lake near Taui St.

More than 100 properties in Whitianga have been left without power after wind has caused trees to fall on power lines.

The township of Ferry Landing has 103 properties affected, with restoration estimated for 10am.

MetService forecaster Gerard Barrow said most northern and western areas were forecast to be out of the rain by this afternoon.

“The rain would probably hang on for a bit longer for eastern places of the North Island until evening.”




