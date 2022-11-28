MetService issued heavy rain watches this morning. Photo / NZME

A heavy rain watch is in place for Eastern Bay of Plenty and Taupō.

MetService issued the watch this morning with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible in Taupō between midnight and 6pm Wednesday and in the Eastern Bay of Plenty between 6am and 6pm Wednesday.

A disturbed northwest flow lies over New Zealand ahead of a front forecast to move eastwards across the country during today and Wednesday.

🌧 Heavy rain coming from the west 🟠 An Orange Warning is in place for southern Westland until 2am tomorrow 🟡 Yellow Watches have been issued, coming into effect in Fiordland this afternoon, then northwest Tasman and north Taranaki this evening. The rain sets into Waikato and the Central Plateau overnight tonight with Watches there as well, also for the eastern Bay of Plenty ranges from tomorrow morning. ℹ Details at bit.ly/AllWarnings Posted by MetService New Zealand on Monday, November 28, 2022

This front is expected to deliver heavy rain to some western areas and also the central North Island across to eastern Bay of Plenty.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Rotorua and Tauranga can expect a cloudy day with some rain after dark and showers on Wednesday.











