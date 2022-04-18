Bay of Plenty Driving School instructor Jeroen van der Beek. Photo / File

Driver licence tests are reportedly taking as long as 12 weeks to book and have some advocates concerned about young drivers who need a licence to support their families.

Bay drivers have to wait as long as 30 days to book their practical licence tests, according to VTNZ - up about a week on pre-Covid times.

Driving Change Network national coordinator Wendy Robertson said the long waits for

driving tests were causing problems, particularly for young motorists.

"It's been an issue since the first lockdown in 2020," Robertson said.

"It's meant that young people haven't been able to get a licence for work."

Robertson said the waiting time for driver's licence qualifications had been compounded by the Covid traffic light system with some drivers waiting up to 12 weeks for a slot.

"A lot of our programme's kids learn where the wait times aren't too long and then go there to get their licence," Robertson said.

Robertson said this could often have an adverse effect on young drivers' ability to pass the test.

"It isn't always the best idea because then they're being tested in an unfamiliar environment."

According to VTNZ, as of last week, the average wait time for a test in both Rotorua and Tauranga was 30 days. Pre-pandemic, the average wait times were 21 days for Rotorua and 26 for Tauranga.

A spokeswoman said national wait times for practical licence test bookings range between 30 and 60 days, depending on the region.

When asked about what measures VTNZ was using to shorten wait times, the spokeswoman said: "We do have a driver testing officer certification programme and we have accelerated that and those officers can go into places that need staffing."

After the country's first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency recorded Bay of Plenty drivers could wait an average of 21 days for a practical restricted test and 19 days to sit their full test.

At the time, Waka Kotahi said this was "longer than usual" and wait times were longest in Auckland and the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty Driving School instructor Jeroen van der Beek said many Aucklanders were booking lessons with him before their tests in Tauranga.

"They're coming down to do their tests in Tauranga because the wait times in Auckland are so long."

Van der Beek said most of his students were resigned to the long waits and had come up with strategies such as regularly checking for cancellations at testing centres.

"The learner drivers are also frustrated that they can't book their test before six months after they got their first licence," van der Beek said.

"That means they end up going at least seven months before they can get a restricted test."

One driving instructor and ex-policeman, who did not want to be named to protect the identities and situations of his students, said the ability to drive legally was essential for many young people.

"Their employers want to be able to give them responsibility and the young people want to be able to help their teams," the instructor said.

"They need to drive to make things happen, to pick up the groceries for nan, take a family member to the hospital or pick up prescriptions."

He said many young people he taught to drive wanted to learn the skill to be able to support their families and communities.

"I do not condone driving without a licence," the instructor said.

"But what can happen is a snowball effect.

"For example, a kid driving outside of their hours on the way home after a long shift at Pak'nSave because walking home at that time is not safe gets a fine and then there's pressure on the family."

The instructor said there needed to be consequences for irresponsible behaviour but also while prioritising the wellbeing of young people.

"They can get into a dark place and it's not because they wanted to end up there."