Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Waiting times for practical driver licence tests up across the Bay of Plenty

4 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty Driving School instructor Jeroen van der Beek. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Driving School instructor Jeroen van der Beek. Photo / File

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Driver licence tests are reportedly taking as long as 12 weeks to book and have some advocates concerned about young drivers who need a licence to support their families.

Bay drivers have to wait as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.