Charles Rikona appearing via audio visual link in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing on Thursday last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

He tried the doors but they were locked. An hour later he came back and found another way through a window. Within minutes he had stolen $20,000 worth of jewellery.

Charles Rikona has now been jailed for two years and three months after preying on Rotorua homes during daylight hours over summer.

Rikona appeared in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing on Thursday last week. He pleaded guilty to four charges of burglary, one charge of using a document, two charges of shoplifting and one charge of breaching court release conditions by removing his GPS.

Rikona committed his burglaries on Caulfield Pl, Edward Payton Grove and Pukehangi Rd over a 48-hour period on January 8 and 9 this year.

Judge Eddie Paul said Rikona and another offender went to a property on Caulfield Pl at 5.10pm and spent about five minutes trying door handles to get inside but without success.

They returned at 6.33pm and entered the property via a reserve at the rear. They jimmied opened a lounge window and went down the hallway, activating the alarm.

Before anyone could be alerted by the ringing alarm, they quickly searched the main bedroom and found safety boxes containing a substantial amount of jewellery valued at about $20,000.

The following day at 7pm, Rikona returned to the area and went to a house on nearby Edward Payton Grove. The property's occupant returned home and put their bike inside and put their wallet, keys and mobile phone on the kitchen bench before heading outside to water the garden.

While they were outside, Rikona entered the unlocked home and took the wallet, keys and mobile phone. He also took an ASB credit card and went on to use it eight times, clocking up expenses valued at $485.56.

The shoplifting charges relate to stealing meat packs from Tokoroa New World and a bracelet from another store.

Judge Paul noted Rikona had a positive email from his partner who said she saw the good in him but Judge Paul said despite the long relationship it hadn't stopped him from offending.

A cultural report said Rikona had cultural deprivation issues and had received little treatment to address the drivers of his offending.

"If you look at his history he gets sent to jail for short periods and nothing occurs apart from confining him. He returns to the community to again carry out a similar type of offending."

Judge Paul said the most serious offences were the burglaries, especially given they were in daylight hours which raised the risk of confrontations with homeowners.

"The reality is on one of those days the homeowner was at home watering her garden."

Judge Paul said the burglary of $20,000 worth of jewellery was the most serious of the offences and none of the items had been returned. He stepped back from ordering Rikona to pay reparation as he had no means of paying.

The judge's starting point was three years and nine months but he reduced the sentence to three years and three months. He then gave a further 20 per cent discount for guilty pleas and 10 per cent discount for cultural deprivation - taking the end sentence to two years and three months.

The other offender has been dealt with by the court.