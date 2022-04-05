Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Burglar imprisoned for preying on Rotorua homes during daylight

3 minutes to read
Charles Rikona appearing via audio visual link in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing on Thursday last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Charles Rikona appearing via audio visual link in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing on Thursday last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

He tried the doors but they were locked. An hour later he came back and found another way through a window. Within minutes he had stolen $20,000 worth of jewellery.

Charles Rikona has now been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.