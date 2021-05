Last year's Rotorua Pet of the Year was Sol the bull mastiff. Photo / File

Is your pet the next Addiction Pet Food Pet of the Year 2021 for the Rotorua?

The pet with the most votes wins a pet food hamper worth $150 from Addiction Pet Foods.

Take a look through the many entries and vote for your favourite using the form below.

Photos of the entries are below and also in the Rotorua Daily Post Wednesday, May 12 edition.

Happy voting!

Who's your favourite?

