Virtuoso Strings Orchestra youth bringing concert for all to Rotorua

Virtuoso Strings Orchestra. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is in for a treat with a free concert by the talented youth performers that make up the Virtuoso Strings Orchestra.

Kids, aged between 12 to 20 years, are travelling to Rotorua to perform one show only.

At the Energy Events Centre on Monday, April 26, the concert will offer a mix of music from classical to modern to suit all ages.

Founder and programme director Dr Liz Sneyd says their orchestras have travelled all over New Zealand, but they have not been to Rotorua to perform before.

She says the young people were looking forward to both performing for the Rotorua audience and checking out what the city has to offer.

"We have fun, the kids get a new experience and hopefully the audience get a great experience, because we are a bit different from anything you've ever seen before."

Liz says although the orchestra is playing classical instruments, it plays all genres of music.

"We create events that are family-friendly and we try to create performances that have something everyone will enjoy.

"People who don't normally go to classical concerts will still have a heap of fun and classical lovers will love it too."

She says the concert will feature beautiful tunes, and will really be something you can take gran and toddler to.

"We don't have traditional concerts. It's interactive with a lot of talking and we try to relate to our audience.

"It's a stressful time for everyone around the globe. Come and listen to some amazing, talented individuals playing some of the most beautiful music, along with some Māori and Pacific tunes.

"Relax and let your anxieties melt away."

Virtuoso Strings Orchestra is a youth and community orchestra based in Porirua, Wellington.

The orchestra is organised and supported by the Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust, which runs a comprehensive, holistic and free music education scheme.

Its kaupapa is that music education has far-reaching impacts and should be accessible for all.

Established in 2013, the Trust provides free stringed instruments and tuition to students from low decile schools in the Porirua. Their various programmes cater to more than 200 students each year.

The details

- What: Virtuoso Strings Orchestra

- When: Monday, April 26, 3pm to 4.30 pm

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Free