Auckland Chamber Ensemble Brass performing in Rotorua this month

ACE Brass (Auckland Chamber Ensemble Brass). Photo / Supplied

A trio with a wealth of experience will be bringing chamber music to Rotorua Baptist Church for the community to enjoy.

Presented by Rotorua Music Federation, ACE Brass (Auckland Chamber Ensemble Brass) will be performing in Rotorua on April 23.

ACE Brass is made up of Huw Dann (trumpet), Emma Eden (horn), and John Gluyas (trombone).

It was formed in 2011 with the intention of bringing world-class chamber music into the concert halls and homes of New Zealand.

Bringing together a wealth of experience in solo, orchestral and chamber music, these three musicians embrace the fascinating and versatile repertoire of the brass trio.

They are passionate about quality music education and offer a range of educational performances and workshops for schools.

ACE Brass has performed in countless schools as part of the APO's Educational Outreach Program.

They have a number of commissions from New Zealand composers.

Auckland University has invited them to take part in their composer workshop seminars, and they have been active over many years in the AOTEA Centre's Pick n Mix concert and workshop series.

They are also proud to be asked to play at events like The Big Gay Out and pre-show entertainment for an All Black test match at Eden Park.

This tour includes school shows and workshops alongside the Dunedin Arts Festival and Festival of Colour concerts.

Huw Dann (trumpet) is the Brass Unit co-ordinator at the University of Auckland.

He is also principal trumpet of the Auckland Philharmonia, where he has worked since 2009.

A founding member of Auckland Chamber Ensemble Brass, Huw is passionate about music education and is in demand as an educator and ensemble coach across New Zealand.

Emma Eden (horn) is principal horn of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra after a stellar tenure as third principal horn with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

She is also the founder/director at Humans United Through Music.

As a recipient of the Winston Churchill Fellow Scholarship Emma travelled to Berlin to intensively study the French horn with Fergus McWilliam of The Berlin Philharmonic.

Emma has performed in various orchestras and ensembles throughout New Zealand, Australia, China, Canada, London and Tonga including the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

John Gluyas (trombone) is a graduate of the Rotterdam Conservatory of Music where he studied with Jorgen van Rijen, the solo trombonist of the Concertgebouw Orchestra.

He has played with the Adelaide and New Zealand Symphonies, the Auckland Philharmonia and Orchestra Victoria to name a few.

John has also worked in the commercial music scene performing in musicals such as Aladdin, Wicked, Mary Poppins and The Book of Mormon, and recorded for film soundtracks and TV advertisements.

He holds the position of head of brass at St Peters College, Auckland.

Although trombone is his specialty, John regularly performs on the bass trombone, sackbut, euphonium and tuba.

The details

- What: ACE Brass (Auckland Chamber Ensemble Brass)

- When: Friday, April 23, 7.30 pm

- Where: Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Rd

- Tickets: Adults $35; students 18-25 yrs $15; school-age children free if accompanied by ticket holder. Tickets available from 7pm at the venue