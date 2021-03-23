New Rotorua show added and win brunch with the Howard Morrison Quartet

The Howard Morrison Quartet - Hoki Mai, (from left) Russell Harrison, Jack Grace, Howard Morrison Junior and Chris Powley. Photo / Supplied

Ticket sales have shot up for the Rotorua performances of the Howard Morrison Quartet – Hoki Mai. So much so, that the quartet are adding an extra evening cabaret performance.

This performance will be on Saturday, April 24.

Howard Morrison Junior is delighted with the reaction so far, with the Rotorua shows signalling a homecoming and a heartfelt "thank you" from the Morrison family.

"We are so humbled by the response to our forthcoming concerts. Lots of people missed out on our sold-out Take Two tour, so we are looking forward to putting on great shows in Rotorua.

"I feel it very appropriate that the final concerts be staged in Rotorua, not only because it is the birth place of the original Howard Morrison Quartet, but also the new show falls on the eve of Anzac Day – hence the name for these shows," he says.

Performances at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre will include a matinee on Friday, April 23, and now two evening cabaret shows on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.

The quartet features Howard Morrison Junior, Russell Harrison, Chris Powley and Jack Grace.

The shows will recreate the magic of the New Zealand phenomenon that was the original Howard Morrison Quartet, bringing the old quartet back to life with harmonies, humour and family stories.

This talented quartet will faithfully recreate a trip down memory lane for the followers of the original showband, as well as adding new songs and some magic of their own.

Combining family-friendly music with uniquely Kiwi humour, the Howard Morrison Quartet toured constantly during the 50s and 60s, reformed regularly, and remained hugely popular.

The charismatic lead singer, Sir Howard Morrison, also enjoyed a stellar solo career over many decades, and won the love and respect of his country for the huge amount he gave back to the community.

Performance tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.nz or from the Ticketmaster Box Office now located at the Rotorua iSite (Fenton St).

Anyone who buys tickets to any of the three Rotorua shows can enter the draw to win brunch with the Howard Morrison Quartet on Saturday, April 24, enjoy a meal at Terrace Kitchen overlooking Lake Rotorua.

The group of six winners will join the hilarious quartet and be serenaded with some of their favourite songs in this beautiful location.

Once you have bought your Hoki Mai tickets go to bit.ly/HokiMaiComp to enter.

Complete one entry for every Ticketmaster order/confirmation number and each seat on that order number will give you more opportunities to win.

Entries need to be received by midnight, Sunday, April 18, with the prize draw the next day.