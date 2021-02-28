Howard Morrison Quartet announce special Rotorua performances

The Howard Morrison Quartet, (from left) Howard Morrison Jnr, Russell Harrison, Jack Grace and Chris Powley. Photo / Supplied

Hot on the heels of sold out performances during their Take Two Tour, The Howard Morrison Quartet are returning home to present a limited series of shows in Rotorua.

Home of the late Sir Howard Morrison and three of the quartet members, these long awaited Rotorua shows signal a homecoming and a heartfelt 'thank you' from the Morrison family.

"We feel it appropriate that the final shows for this tribute tour be staged in Rotorua, the birth place of the Howard Morrison Quartet," Howard Morrison Jnr said.

"A final acknowledgement to the people of Rotorua for their support to the Morrison whānau throughout the decade – Te Hokinga Mai."

The Howard Morrison Quartet. Photo / Supplied

Entitled Hoki Mai in reference to the well-known song, the quartet will feature Morrison Jnr, Russell Harrison, Chris Powley and Jack Grace.

The shows will recreate the magic of the New Zealand phenomenon that was the original Howard Morrison Quartet, bringing the old quartet back to life with harmonies, humour and family stories.

"So far the Take Two Tour has been performed to 11 sell-out audiences with 11 standing ovations, tears of joy, shared memories and laughter," Morrison Jnr said.

The original Howard Morrison Quartet. (From left) Noel Kingi, Howard Morrison (top), Wi Wharekura (front) and Gerry Merito.

"We are truly lucky to reconnect with so many people who remember Dad and his quartet. The quartet, band and crew are indeed grateful to be able to share the music, both old and new, with the people of Aotearoa."

Performances at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua, will include matinees on Thursday April 22 and Friday April 23 and one evening cabaret show on Friday April 23.

Tickets will be available from March 3 via ww.ticketmaster.co.nz or from the Ticketmaster Box Office now located at the Rotorua iSite on Fenton St.

Early bird tickets available until allocation sold out.