Vehicle catches fire after serious crash in Whakamaru, north of Taupō

Police have been called to the crash. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru, north of Taupō.

The crash occurred at about midday today and reportedly involved two vehicles, police said.

One vehicle caught fire following the crash.

It appears that one person has suffered serious injuries.

The other people involved do not appear to be seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reports SH30 is closed due to a serious crash between Forest View Rd & the Whakamaru Dam.

"Expect delays and consider delaying your journey if possible, follow directions by emergency services on-site."