Access to Clayton Rd from Fairy Springs Rd is closed with police cordons in place. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Clayton Rd.

A police spokeswoman said a ute has crashed into a power pole causing "significant damage".

"The pole has snapped in half and there a lines down," she said.

Police were called to the scene about 9.10am.

Any injuries are unknown.

More to come.