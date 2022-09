Police were called about 6.40am. Photo / NZME

One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on State Highway 30, near Emery Rd, at Lake Rotoiti about 6.40am.

There are reports one person has moderate injuries, she said.

A lane is blocked.

St John has been alerted.