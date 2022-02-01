The O'Sullivan family trace their heritage back to Cork, Ireland. Dad Daniel (bottom left) and mum Sylvia (top right) taught their 12 children that sharing is caring. Image / Supplied

The O'Sullivan family trace their heritage back to Cork, Ireland. Dad Daniel (bottom left) and mum Sylvia (top right) taught their 12 children that sharing is caring. Image / Supplied

Question: What do three nurses, two police officers, a Vietnam War veteran, chef, hotel manager, farmer, landscaper, paramedic and bus driver all have in common?

Answer: The same parents.

The 12 O'Sullivan siblings - six sons and six daughters of Daniel and Sylvia O'Sullivan - range in age from 62 to 82.

Today, they are scattered across Rotorua, Whakatāne, Hamurana, Rotoiti, Te Awamutu, Pukekohe, Putaruru and Australia. Between them, they have 58 grandchildren.

The last time they were all in the same place was a family reunion in 2015, but eldest sister Lorraine Blundell told the Rotorua Daily Post the distance did not stop the family from showing they care.

"We're a loving family," Blundell said. The siblings called and visited each other regularly.

At 75, she enjoys looking back at their time growing up on farms in Tokoroa, Tauranga, Ruapekapeka and Mamaku.

The eldest seven O'Sullivan children at the family farm in Mamaku. Photo / Supplied

"It was a good life."

Blundell said the family enjoyed toasting marshmallows at regular bonfire nights, Sunday drives with their dad, picking mushrooms for pickling and blackberries to make jam.

With enough players to form their own football team, it's no surprise the kids enjoyed kicking a ball around the field.

"We would sing a lot," Blundell remembered.

"I've always sung in the car."

Blundell believed the best lesson she learned from her parents was the importance of caring and sharing everything from their single beds to the chores.

"Everyone got in and helped to share the load."

Growing up with 11 siblings taught Blundell responsibility from an early age.

"I learned how to be a mother," Blundell said.

"By the time I was 12 I was doing dishes and changing nappies. When mum went to the hospital to have another baby I stayed home from school to look after the younger ones."

Asked which of her siblings gave her the most trouble, Blundell laughed.

"None of them."

Blundell said in their household, no one could afford to be lazy.

"Love is hard work but it's worth it."

Blundell said she did not regret the sacrifices or hard work.

"We didn't know anything different."

The O'Sullivan girls in their Sunday best. Photo / Supplied

The O'Sullivan family trace their heritage back to Cork, Ireland. Catholicism was a part of the family's culture.

"We lived by the 10 Commandments. We learned it was important to do things for others.

"For me, prayer was a big thing. It got me through some tough times in life later on."

Other lessons Blundell said she and her siblings learned from their parents included the importance of honesty and spending quality time with each other.

"Dad was very good. He led by example. Mum was always happy, even if we played tricks on her sometimes."

The couple taught their children to be kind and generous with their communities, Blundell said.

"We visited the elderly, kept them company."

Blundell said the tradition continued with meals for the hungry in Rotorua which several members of the family helped to run from Stateway Motel at Christmas time.

"We fed about 200 people at a time. No questions asked."

The O'Sullivan siblings at a family reunion in 2015. Terry (left), Lorrraine, Dorothy, Irene, Patricia, Mark, Ken, Tony, Kathleen, Peter, Diann and Doug. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• The end of MIQ? Cabinet ministers to finalise dates for reopening New Zealand

• Live: 126 Covid community cases now span 11 regions

• 'Spirit of a lion': Nahne, 32, dies after year-long cancer battle

• Bay primary schools prepare to manage mask-wearing

Going through photos of her children and grandchildren, Blundell proudly boasted of each person's accomplishments, from graduating police college to BMX races.

"They're excellent role models," Blundell said of her older grandchildren.

Blundell hopes the next generation doesn't let "bloody electronics" get in the way of their relationships with the people around them.

"It's important that they learn how to forgive any little things that happen, to be kind, and to remember how to listen.

"They need to know the hardest thing to do is often the most worthwhile."