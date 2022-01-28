Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua woman Nahne Marsters dies after gallbladder cancer battle

6 minutes to read
Nahne Marsters pictured in March 2021. Photo / NZME

Nahne Marsters pictured in March 2021. Photo / NZME

Zizi Sparks
By
Zizi Sparks

Multimedia journalist

Nahne Marsters had the "spirit of a lion".

The Rotorua woman was strong, loving and knew what she wanted, even in her final days when she told her family her fight was over.

Tungane (Nahne)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.