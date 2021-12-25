Cancer battle: Rotorua's Nahne Marsters beating stage 4 cancer odds

Nahne Marsters, pictured in March, is fighting stage 4 gallbladder cancer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Nahne Marsters shouldn't be here.

It was January when a doctor told her she had stage-four gallbladder cancer which had spread to her lungs and liver. She had months to live and the likelihood of seeing Christmas was 13 per cent. She was offered palliative care.

But Marsters refused to give up. She was, and is, a fighter. In March she told the Rotorua Daily Post she didn't want sympathy and armed with the mantra of "positive vibes only" she was on a mission to "kick cancer's butt".

Nine months later her focus and positivity haven't waned despite ongoing chemotherapy and a failed oral treatment.

"I still think that I have a lot more fight left in me,'' she told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

"Even though the treatment didn't work, I don't feel this is pretty forward, but I still don't feel like I'm dying."

Nahne Marsters, pictured in March after her diagnosis. Photo / Andrew Warner

Marsters, 32, is on her second round of chemotherapy.

She was diagnosed in January this year after experiencing sporadic stabbing pains in her back in July last year. She went to a doctor in September and in the following months, Marsters' pain escalated to the point that in December doctors booked her for an ultrasound.

Before that though, the pain became so excruciating she ended up in the hospital emergency department but despite being in agony and bed-bound, an ultrasound was still about a month away. So, Marsters went private and booked one straight away at her own cost.

After the scan she was immediately told to go to the emergency department where a CT scan on January 11 revealed an inoperable 10cm gallbladder tumour, 4cm liver tumour and spots on her lungs.

She is unsure what size they are now but is told they are shrinking.

Marsters previously tried an oral, genomic testing-based pill for treatment but "it was a flop".

"My gallbladder tumour was tested. I did a biopsy and they tried to find any other treatment that could be targeted to that kind of cancer. We found an oral treatment where I would take these pills every day and I did that for maybe two months ... We found it wasn't working."

The pills cost her about $4000 a month.

Her second round of chemotherapy means spending Wednesday in hospital each week. The treatment continues to be pumped into her body at home on Thursday and Friday until a nurse comes to remove the "portal" administering the treatment.

Marsters speaks to the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend via video chat because the side effects of chemotherapy leave her nauseous and unable to meet in person. She is pragmatic about the chemotherapy.

"It's doing one job - shrinking the tumours and that's kind of what we need to happen. We need to get these tumours smaller, get them out of my body.

"I need to do chemo because it's what's helping the tumours get smaller ... I've got to do it. There's nothing else. I'm not going to sit here and cry about it. This is what I've got to do to get better."

However, the side effects are a challenge.

"The nausea, the vomiting, that sh*t's real and it's hard."

Her energy levels are so low she spends much of her time at home. She also can't risk getting sick.

Despite this, she's staying positive.

She plans to spend Christmas with family, a big feast and presents and time relaxing.

Her focus for 2022 is "keeping and staying positive" as she continues treatment to shrink the tumours, "being positive and having a positive outlook on the future to come, boosting my energy levels and living life a bit more while looking after myself".

Backing Nahne

Just like Marsters' positivity hasn't waned, support for her has stayed strong.

This month, close friend Polly Playle is fundraising by running 5km each day for 20 days including Christmas. She started on December 7 and on December 27 she will shave her head and donate the hair to Freedom Hair.

Playle originally wanted to fundraise earlier but found out she was pregnant with her now 3-month-old.

"It's always been at the back of my mind so I thought now would be a good time. I thought she probably needs it most now."

The 20-day lead-up to the shave has allowed Playle, who can't remember the last time she even trimmed her hair, to raise awareness and give people time to donate.

Playle has known Marsters for about five years after Marsters joined Playle's gym, Crossfit Rotorua.

"She's really genuine and it wasn't hard to build a relationship with her."

She always remembers Marsters' physical strength as she often lifted weights with the men in the class, but Marsters hated running which was one reason Playle chose to do it.

"There are many things she wakes up to she doesn't want to do but doesn't have a choice.

Polly Playle is fundraising for Nahne Marsters by running 5km per day for 20 days, then shaving her head. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I have not really done much post-baby so it's little challenge for me too."

Two of Playle's daughters will help her with the shave at home on the 27th.

To donate, deposit what you would like into 03-0415-0016098-025 referencing the cause.

Playle said Marsters could use the money for whatever she needed.

"For treatment, just everyday living, to help her whole family ... especially at Christmas."

Many of Playle's and Marsters' mutual friends have also supported the cause.

Another friend, Arahi, is aiming to do 2000 burpees by December 27. Marsters says there are too many supporters to name.

"I've had so many people over the year that have reached out to support me."

She said she got a little emotional when she heard what Playle was doing.

"I thought that was so awesome. She is so awesome ... I still can't believe they are doing that for me."

Gallbladder cancer: A rare disease

Ministry of Health data from 2018 shows there were just 80 cases of gallbladder cancer throughout New Zealand that year.

Of those 80 cases, 27 were male and 53 were female. Nineteen were Māori and 61 were non-Māori.

The most common age range for the disease was 75+ with 38 of the 80 cases being within that range. Twenty-two were aged 65-74 and 20 were 45-64.

In 2018, no one in New Zealand aged from 0 to 44 was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer.

Information previously provided to the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend from the Cancer Council Victoria via the Cancer Society of New Zealand suggests gallbladder cancer is uncommon and in its early stages may not cause symptoms.

Signs to watch out for include pain in the right side above the stomach, nausea, vomiting, weakness and jaundice (dark urine and pale bowel motions). Other signs include fever, chills, poor appetite and weight loss.