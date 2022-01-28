Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty schools expected to take 'practical and pragmatic approach' to mask-wearing

5 minutes to read
Primary and secondary students, Year 4 and up, are required to wear a mask in indoors at school. Photo / Getty Images

Primary and secondary students, Year 4 and up, are required to wear a mask in indoors at school. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty educators are worried vulnerable families will struggle to afford appropriate face coverings as they get ready for children to return to the classroom next week.

This comes as schools are bracing themselves

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.