Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga schools prepare for shift to red traffic light setting

4 minutes to read
January 23 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern has confirmed New Zealand will move to the red traffic light setting at midnight tonight.

January 23 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern has confirmed New Zealand will move to the red traffic light setting at midnight tonight.

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

The "inevitable" move to the red traffic light setting has disappointed one Tauranga principal, who says events and gatherings that "grow the culture of the college" will have to be cancelled.

While the move to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.