Start preparing kiddies for the school year ahead of time, especially new entrants. Photo / Getty Images

It is time to buy school uniforms and stationery and get back to the routine. But returning to school after a long break can be tough for all ages. Rebecca Mauger looks into how to beat back-to-school blues.

Earlier this month I told my teenager there was less than a month before school started again.

"Argh, don't remind me," was the response.

I don't think I have ever had a month's holiday in my working life, and they get seven or eight weeks of blissful nothingness.

But it doesn't stop the first-day jitters for many young ones. The countdown to the new school year can be a time of anxiousness, dread or just worry about changes, uncertainties and new beginnings.

Children: Tips for parents

New entrant first-day butterflies

Often wee ones can't wait to progress to school. Some new entrants happily wave goodbye and skip through the school gates. For others, there may be tears.

Talk to them and validate their feelings of distress. On the day, be organised, be early and if your child needs to settle, most new entrant-class teachers are happy for parents to stay for a while.

Don't sneak out without saying goodbye, make sure they know who is picking them up after school and farewell them calmly and quickly — usually during a break such as after the roll is called.

It's a good idea to be there for the first few school drop-off and school pick-ups.

Get them excited by talking about all the new things new kids experience in their first year — new friends, activities, play, visits, sports and other exciting things on the school curriculum.

Visit

If your child is starting primary school for the first time or starting a new school, visiting the school beforehand is a must. Most schools offer class visits first. Consider taking your child to school during the holidays to play at the playgrounds and school fields. Take a tour of the school to familiarise your child with the layout.

Travel

If your child is taking the bus for the first time, you should go with them the first few times to make sure they know where to go and their route.

Only the proficient should be allowed to bike to school and do practice runs with your child in the lead-up.

Plan for your child to start school with a friend or find another child who lives close by to walk to school with or catch the bus together.

Classrooms will be filling up again in the coming weeks. Photo / Getty Images

If you can't take your child to school every day, try to take them for the first few days at least, to alleviate some stress.

Prepare

If your child has got into the habit of staying up later and sleeping in, start preparing them for the school routine. At least a week before school starts, send them off to bed earlier to get used to earlier starts so they don't begin school tired and grumpy.

Unplug

Younger kids should already have a screen time limit depending on their age. Older kids tend to spend longer hours on social media or games.

Kids of all ages have probably spent time on devices during the holidays. It's time to unplug — at least a little — so they get used to busier days.

Encourage them to get out and about ... have play dates, go on a family outing, do an activity, play sport or just walk the dog.

Uniform

Thank goodness for uniforms, which take away the "what shall I wear?" issue. Most children, especially new entrants, can't wait to wear their brand-new school uniforms.

Getting organised with uniforms early will save stress later. There may be, of course, a growth spurt over the holidays but don't leave uniform buying to the last minute. This also applies to stationery buying. Having stationery — and everything they need for their school bag — organised before the first day will help your child feel more secure.

Tweens and teens

Summer fun

Have a summer holiday they will cherish. This is really the time to make memories so get out and enjoy everything summer has to offer — beaches and lakes, swimming pools, nature and trips out and about with friends. Encourage your teen to make the most of their holiday, have some big fun and strengthen friendship bonds. Make a list of things to do before the summer ends.

Encourage your teen to make the most of their holiday. Photo / Getty Images

Taking in a lot of activity or sports before school starts again will leave them feeling less tense, more relaxed and they will look and feel better with a little sun and exercise.

New school prep

Just before my teenager started high school, one thing really worried her: the thought of this massive new school and how she was going to find her way around it. The transition from intermediate to high school is a biggy.

High school brings timetables and periods, and switching between classrooms — sometimes all over campus — becomes the new norm.

Before school starts, take a trip to the school and familiarise your teenager with the layout. Print out a school map and take it with you. They probably won't know what form class they are in or their timetable until their first day but will have a fair idea where to go when the time comes.

Understanding anxiety

Teens can experience back-to-school anxiety even more than younger children. Time to empathise — can you remember first-day apprehension? If you can validate their anxious feelings and relate with your own experiences, they'll feel a lot better knowing they're not alone and that we all experience these feelings.

Empathise with your teen about their back-to-school concerns. Photo / Getty Images

Explain to them what anxiety is and that it is normal but sometimes works overtime in your head.

Organise

Start preparing by going to bed earlier and rising earlier at least a few days beforehand.

Being organised and getting stationery and uniforms sorted will help.

Do everything you can the night before — lay out a uniform, make the majority of lunch, fill the water bottle and pack a bag.

But also take the time the night before to indulge in some pampering and relaxation so nerves won't disrupt sleep. Unwinding could mean doing a face mask or nails, taking a bath, reading and relaxing with a cup of tea. Unwind properly before bed.

Teens can experience back-to-school anxiety even more than children. Photo / Getty Images

Organise going with a friend the first day or arrange a meeting spot before school or at interval.

Don't be late. Set alarm clocks. Teenagers need time to ensure they're looking and feeling their best to boost confidence. Do a full-body stretch if you have time. If you are driving your teen, take traffic into consideration so they are not late.

Have a hearty breakfast.

Back to work

Mums and dads

It can be a bit of a downer for parents too as they prepare to get back to work.

Let's look at the positives:

• Routine is good! No more sleeping in, which is great, but ultimately disrupts healthy sleep patterns. A good routine helps to structure your day and helps to accomplish more than you think.

• Having nothing to do all day, every day is actually boring. Holidays help you appreciate your free time more.

• Working means you are able to afford your next amazing holiday with family and friends.

• Take comfort knowing that most other working parents have also returned to work. And when kids return to their school routine — everyone has somewhere to go in the morning and you'll feel less like you're the only one returning to the grindstone.