Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga: Former Bethlehem College student Lauryn Maxwell makes Y25 list

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Former Bethlehem College student Lauryn Maxwell has been named on the YWCA Y25 list for 2025. Maxwell is pictured at the 54th St Gallen Symposium which she attended in Switzerland in May. Photo / Supplied

Former Bethlehem College student Lauryn Maxwell has been named on the YWCA Y25 list for 2025. Maxwell is pictured at the 54th St Gallen Symposium which she attended in Switzerland in May. Photo / Supplied

India, Switzerland, and soon Japan - Lauryn Maxwell’s studies and chosen career path in health and equity has taken her across the world for some “life-changing” and “eye-opening” experiences.

Today, the former Bethlehem College student has been recognised as one of 25 young women and non-binary people doing incredible things

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save