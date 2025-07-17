This year, the 22-year-old is doing her post-graduate studies in public and Māori health.

She was awarded two Prime Minister’s Scholarships for two six-week internships and went to India in January for her first.

Maxwell said it was “eye-opening” and “humbling” - she worked for a non-governmental organisation doing mental health research and supporting efforts to manage the spread of HIV/Aids.

The “biggest takeaway” was seeing the resilience of different communities in Mumbai, she said.

“They were dug so deep under stigma and structural barriers, but they still stuck together and worked as a community.”

This made her reflect on the importance of community-led solutions.

“I would love to return to India one day when I have more skills and more knowledge to bring. It was an opportunity I will never forget.”

Maxwell said she had just finished serving as the UN Youth national equity officer. Her role involved overlooking the organisation from an equity perspective, ensuring events were “more accessible to our underrepresented communities”.

Last year, she participated remotely in the global leadership challenge at the University of Oxford.

She said this involved making an equity-focused plan for quality education with four other students. They designed a “gamified tool” for young people to tackle disinformation in the Philippines.

Her team won, and Maxwell was invited to go to Switzerland in May to attend the 54th St Gallen Symposium.

She connected with world leaders and talked “all things equity” which she said was “life-changing”.

Maxwell also worked as a kaupapa Māori advisor at 2degrees in Auckland.

In November, she was going to Japan for her second internship focused on public health.

Former Bethlehem College student Lauryn Maxwell is going to Japan in November for a six-week internship. Photo / Supplied

Maxwell said it was “incredibly special” to be on the Y25 list.

“As a young woman, I think my work has always been driven by a commitment to equity, specifically in the health sector ... ”

Being on the list felt like “a big celebration” of communities and support networks which made her work possible, she said.

Maxwell said she was most looking forward to connecting and building relationships with the other winners, who may have other perspectives, skills, and lived experiences.

“I’m excited to learn from them and also challenge my thinking as well in different ways.”

Her long-term goals included contributing to systemic change in Aotearoa, helping shape health systems and policy that “truly reflect the lived realities of our communities”.

She would also love to help or start a social equity project focused on mentoring Māori students.

“I just want to help keep uplifting our Māori students, our rangatahi, and any unrepresented voices so more of us are at the table shaping the solutions, not just being talked about.”

YWCA chief executive Dellwyn Stuart said young women and gender diverse youth were often “mischaracterised” by the media, politicians and their elders.

“They tend to be seen, but not to be fully heard. We want to change this.”

Stuart said this year’s group were using “their youth as a superpower” and showing new ways to succeed in Aotearoa.

“However, they do need support, access to networks and resources, and a safe place to be themselves and connect with others. This is what the Y25 programme provides for them.”

YWCA Tāmaki Makaurau youth engagement manager and Y25 lead kaimahi 2025 Mary-Lynn Huxford said the organisation was celebrating trailblazers who were “beacons of hope”.

“Whether they are breaking barriers, representing their communities, creating joy and art, or helping solve some of the complex problems in our society.

“Many have faced challenges and used these experiences to build their tenacity and determination to make our country better.”

The full list would be announced at an event in Tāmaki Makaurau today.

