Former Bethlehem College student Lauryn Maxwell has been named on the YWCA Y25 list for 2025. Maxwell is pictured at the 54th St Gallen Symposium which she attended in Switzerland in May. Photo / Supplied
India, Switzerland, and soon Japan - Lauryn Maxwell’s studies and chosen career path in health and equity has taken her across the world for some “life-changing” and “eye-opening” experiences.
Today, the former Bethlehem College student has been recognised as one of 25 young women and non-binary people doing incredible thingsfor their people, communities, and planet.
From Tauranga, Maxwell (Ngāti Pūkenga ki Waiau, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Kiorekino) is one of two Bay of Plenty winners who made YWCA’s Y25 list this year.
The organisation’s annual list celebrates women and non-binary people aged between 15 and 25 who are “stepping forward to lead change” and offers a six-month programme for the winners.
Passionate about dismantling systemic barriers for marginalised communities, Maxwell completed a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in psychology and a diploma in Māori and Indigenous development last year.
The “biggest takeaway” was seeing the resilience of different communities in Mumbai, she said.
“They were dug so deep under stigma and structural barriers, but they still stuck together and worked as a community.”
This made her reflect on the importance of community-led solutions.
“I would love to return to India one day when I have more skills and more knowledge to bring. It was an opportunity I will never forget.”
Maxwell said she had just finished serving as the UN Youth national equity officer. Her role involved overlooking the organisation from an equity perspective, ensuring events were “more accessible to our underrepresented communities”.
Last year, she participated remotely in the global leadership challenge at the University of Oxford.
She said this involved making an equity-focused plan for quality education with four other students. They designed a “gamified tool” for young people to tackle disinformation in the Philippines.
Her team won, and Maxwell was invited to go to Switzerland in May to attend the 54th St Gallen Symposium.
She connected with world leaders and talked “all things equity” which she said was “life-changing”.
Maxwell also worked as a kaupapa Māori advisor at 2degrees in Auckland.