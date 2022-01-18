Vaccinating children against Covid-19 may be the most important decision parents make. Photo / Getty Images

As Omicron is about to infiltrate the country, please give serious thought to your vaccination choice.

This may be the most important choice you will ever make due to the impact it will have on many others.

Please don't deny your children the safety of vaccination.

They are hopefully already vaccinated against 12 potentially fatal diseases and have been spared the suffering of these highly contagious conditions.

In the pre-vaccine era, there was no choice and we survived if we were lucky.

I survived diphtheria at age 3 and saw classmates at high school succumb to lifelong effects from the polio epidemic.

We have been given the power of choice. Please use it wisely.

Margaret Downie

Papamoa

Camp challenges

The cancellation of school camps highlights the difficult dilemma schools face regarding the participation of students in outdoor activities.

Would it not be simpler to require non-vaccinated students to produce a negative Covid-19 test or RAT test in order to participate in such activities?

This would also reduce the potential of these students being victimised as being the cause of the cancellations.

Peter Campbell

Welcome Bay

