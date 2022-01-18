Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pāpāmoa 11yo gets child vaccine after catching Covid last year

3 minutes to read
11-year-old Shakyra Bachop-Mauger got her first dose of the child vaccine on Tuesday. Photo / Megan Wilson

11-year-old Shakyra Bachop-Mauger got her first dose of the child vaccine on Tuesday. Photo / Megan Wilson

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

An 11-year-old who caught Covid-19 last year says she is "happy" to have been able to get vaccinated at last yesterday.

Her mother now wants to encourage other parents to have their children vaccinated because

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.