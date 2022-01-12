Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Why have Māori vaccination rates been slower?

5 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Social media and "the spread of misinformation" have led to lower Māori vaccination rates, a kaupapa Māori health provider says.

And an iwi leader agrees, saying those who "undermine" messaging around the vaccine contribute to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.