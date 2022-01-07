Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Kiwis in Australia tell of life as case numbers explode

6 minutes to read
Niamh Linstrom, 25, moved from Mount Maunganui to Byron Bay early last year. Photo / NZME

Niamh Linstrom, 25, moved from Mount Maunganui to Byron Bay early last year. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

"It's running wild."

This is how Niamh Linstrom, who moved from Mount Maunganui to Australia's Byron Bay, has described the explosion of Covid-19 cases in New South Wales.

The 25-year-old says "almost everyone" she knows

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.