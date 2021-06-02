Tūrangi 's singing Marshall sisters hoping for their 5 Minutes of Fame

Tūrangi sisters Darlene (left) and Dynasty Marshall sing Can you Feel the Love Tonight in the group section on MaoriTV show 5 Minutes of Fame, screening tonight at 8.30pm. photo / Supplied

Tūrangi sisters Darlene (left) and Dynasty Marshall sing Can you Feel the Love Tonight in the group section on MaoriTV show 5 Minutes of Fame, screening tonight at 8.30pm. photo / Supplied

Three talented locals are among New Zealand's undiscovered singing stars who take a shot at fame when they go head-to-head in Māori Television's new talent show 5 Minutes of Fame.

The show, which screens on Thursdays at 8.30pm, is hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo. Two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group. There are eight performances per heat and a total of six heats; only four category winners per heat progress to the quarter finals.

Tonight in the teen section of heat three, young Taupō talent Lucian McDermott sings I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore, up against Rebecca Rice from Auckland with Just My Imagination.

In the same show but in the group section, twin sisters Dynasty and Darlene Marshall from Tūrangi sing Can You Feel The Love Tonight. They will be competing against sisters Sana, Aaliyah and Tyla-Jade of the Pedro whānau from Kaikohe with Love.

In the end, eight contestants will compete head-to-head in the final of 5 Minutes of Fame before the top four – a teen, a female, a male and a group – face off in song in a bid to win the overall title. The category winners and overall title winner will share a prize pool of $15,000.

Lucian McDermott of Taupō appears in TV talent show 5 Minutes of Fame on Maori TV tonight at 8.30pm. Photo / Supplied

The singing Marshall sisters are a familiar sight in Tūrangi, performing at two of the annual Christmas in the Park celebrations and regularly singing at tangi and whānau events.

The 35-year-old twins have been singing and making music together ever since they can remember, said Dynasty. They grew up in a house full of music, with seven girls and a boy and their parents encouraged their talents.

"Back in the day, our parents bought us two guitars: the first one was when we were 5 and then when we were 10. When we were younger our parents used to ask us 'can you play a song and sing?' and our other sisters would join in, and Mum would always say 'that's music to my ears'."

"Now our kids are doing that as well and they'll bust out a number and play the guitar."

When the sisters sing together one usually takes the melody and the other the harmony and if their older sister Venus is there, she will join in with the third note.

The sisters have entered local singing and karaoke competitions before but Dynasty says entering 5 Minutes of Fame was Darlene's idea.

"I'm not really the one that likes to put myself out there and although we've been in Christmas in the Park twice, really if I had the choice I wouldn't have done it.

"But I love music and she loves music and she's the one that likes to put us out together."

We can't reveal the outcome of tonight's heat, but Dynasty says one thing both sisters are determined to do after 5 Minutes of Fame is keep the music coming.

"We've had a talk about maybe we'll get some gear together and open ourselves up to some little gigs."

Singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella Kalolo (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga) says it's tough having to only choose one contestant in each category.

"The amount of talent out there is amazing so to have two contestants go up against each other – with us having to say who goes through on the spot – is nerve-racking to say the least."

Fellow judge Pere Wihongi (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Wai) agrees.

"Choosing between contestants is the hardest part of this job – in fact, it's the worst part. But it's just as much about giving feedback and kōrero that will help them develop and perhaps come back for another go."

That's a unique point of difference of 5 Minutes of Fame – the one-on-one mentorship each act receives on stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats are filmed.

"I'd like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery," says Bella. "So I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes.

"It's incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full 'she-bang'. But our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves."