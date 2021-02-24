Tūrangi Police concerned by weekend crime spike

Young fisherfolk concentrate on catfish catching at a Turangi Blue Light Fishing Day at Tokaanu. Photo / File

Kia ora koutou. It's disappointing to have to report that after a pretty good spell in our area, we got slammed last weekend with a spate of thefts, suspicious behaviour being seen across certain areas, a ram raid at a local garage, cars being stolen in town and a car stolen from Ketetahi that was later used in a burglary.

As you can imagine, this all kept us very busy. We have recovered the Ketetahi stolen car and will be doing some forensics on that. At this stage we don't believe these crimes are linked but we're also working closely with the Taupō Police tactical crime unit to try to solve as many of these crimes as we can.

It's important to keep yourselves and your property safe at all times, but even more so while this crime wave is going on so that you don't become a target. Please, remember to: always keep your things safe and secure, including locked away and out of sight where possible.

Always lock your vehicle and remove all valuables. Lock your home and shut the windows if you're out, and if you're in your backyard, have your front door locked so people can't enter your home without you knowing. And if something happens, like your dog barking for no apparent reason, it's a good idea to just take a look to make sure there's nobody hanging around.

Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga, Tūrangi Police. Photo / Supplied

If there is a Neighbourhood Support group in your area, join it, or set one up if you can. A couple of our areas have Viber phone trees or the like so that people can alert their neighbours quickly to anything untoward.

As always, if you see something suspicious, let Police know straight away on 111 so we can check it out.

Coming up on Sunday we have our annual Tūrangi Blue Light Kids Gone Fishing day at Tokaanu Marina from 10am to 12 noon. This is always a good day out, it's free and you can bring the whole whānau. Blue Light provide the hand lines and a sausage sizzle so all you need to do is turn up and get ready to catch a heap of catfish, although you may want to bring some bait too. There are prizes, including for most fish caught by a whānau.

Daniel Morunga shows off a catfish caught at Tokaanu. Photo / Supplied

This is our second Blue Light trip this month following our day out at Splash Planet on February 13. We had a great day there although afterwards there were a few issues that as a committee we are addressing and we'll be putting in some better procedures for more enjoyable trips in future.

Kia haumaru te noho, stay safe. Te Reipa.