Taupō Police: Silly season over, but care still needed during summer

Two motorboats were destroyed by fire in Taupō's Boat Harbour marina on Saturday, January 9. Photo / Supplied

Tēnā koutou katoa, the silly season has been and gone and it is now only 11 months until Christmas.

I would like to take this time to thank our Police staff and our partner emergency agencies who worked over the Christmas period. It's a time when most families get to spend time together on holiday, but for Police, St John, Fire and Emergency and Taupō Hospital as well as the Greenlea rescue helicopter crew, the summer period is a time of high demand.

Unfortunately, this year was no different. Trauma on our roads, people getting into difficulty in the water, a large boat fire and number of vegetation fires kept all crews busy. Every year we send the same messages to the public, and this first article of the year will reiterate those.

Do not drive impaired by drink, drugs or fatigue. Always wear your seatbelt. Drive to the conditions and speed limits. Do not use your phone or be distracted while driving. Lock items away, secure your house and vehicle when you leave them.

Be aware of the fire risk in the area. Do not light any fires during the fire ban. Be sensible and do not use fireworks over the dry season as this can lead to large fires. This also applies when parking on the side of the road, be aware of the possibility of a car exhaust igniting the grass. Install smoke alarms in your house and check them on a regular basis.

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy, Taupō Police. Photo / File

We know it has been hot, but those who are heading to our lake or the rivers need to be aware of the risks. We may not have tides and rips but our waterways do claim lives every year. For those of you who have not undertaken a first aid course, now would be a good time to consider doing so. You never know when those skills will be needed. You may even save a loved one's life. For those of you who have done a first aid course several years ago, consider a refresher.

And one of the most important, slip, slop, slap and wrap. Be sunsmart.

Stay safe, Fane Troy.