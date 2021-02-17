Taupō Police: Simple steps help deal with complex Covid challenges

Police are urging people to show aroha, care and respect to each other as we deal with Covid-19 alert level 2. Photo / File

Tēnā koutou katoa. As Senior Sergeant Fane Troy mentioned last week, I am currently in his role for the next three months, from my normal role as a Detective Sergeant and therefore I have inherited the task of writing to you each week in the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender.

Given my School Certificate track record in English where a harsh "Failed" was entered against my name, (in today's parlance this would have been expressed as a not achieved), personally it's a surprising development to be published!

Last week our area leadership team were told in a meeting that if car owners simply locked their vehicles, we would have 30 per cent fewer thefts from motor vehicles.

The variety of motivations and circumstances that lead people to steal from cars can be a complex issue, however a simple prevention measure such as locking your pride-and-joy Corolla can dramatically reduce this offending. This why Police repeatedly emphasise the message "lock it or lose it".

As we sit in Covid-19 level 2 and Tāmaki Makaurau sits in level 3, let us think through and action the simple steps we can all take to deal with the complex challenge of the coronavirus.

Turn your device into a smart device and scan the coronavirus QR code at every opportunity, self-isolate and get tested if unwell, practise good hygiene, maintain an appropriate physical distance and limit inter-regional travel are just some of the basics.

It's about whanaungatanga and manaakitanga. Being a team of 5 million is all about acknowledging our connection to each other, our obligation to strengthen every team member and acknowledge each other's mana through aroha, hospitality and mutual respect.

Sometimes this means we scan a QR code, use hand sanitiser and stand further apart. Maybe the Police need a new slogan – "scan it or have lockdown". Complex situation, simple responses.

Stay safe,

Andy Livingstone.