On Saturday morning Tūrangi Fire Brigade were out in the fog attending this accident on SHW41. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters from Tūrangi are humbled to be the recipients of funds from the Mayoral Fund after their cars were broken into early on Saturday morning.

At the time, the firefighters were out of the station, responding to a motor vehicle crash on State Highway 41, the road that runs from Manunui to Tūrangi.

Tūrangi Fire Brigade chief fire officer Tangonui Kingi posted about the event on Facebook.

"This is a terrible situation when some people think it's okay to do this to our dedicated volunteers who are out there helping the community and literally saving lives."

Many people reacted to the Facebook post, which had been viewed 164 times by Monday afternoon, with most people expressing dismay and offering support to the firefighters.

At the moment fire station staff are parking their cars across the road because the fire station is currently undergoing seismic strengthening and refurbishing.

"The people who saw these cars would know they are associated with the fire station, it's pretty obvious."

Tangonui says he loves Tūrangi, but says what has happened is disappointing and they wanted to call out bad behaviour.

The value of what was taken is less than the cost of paying the insurance excess, and Tangonui says the firefighters are overwhelmed by an offer from the Mayoral Discretional Fund to compensate them for their personal loss.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas says he and deputy mayor Christine Rankin "ummed and aahed" about whether to use the fund, but decided to make the offer "because if it wasn't an election time, then we would have normally offered it".

"The money from the Mayoral Fund is from all the district councillors, from the people, not just me and Christine," David said.

The fire brigade are asking anyone who noticed anyone loitering around the fire station on Ohuanga Rd between 4.47am and 6.30am to message @TurangiFireBrigade on Facebook so they can advise the police, or to advise the police directly either by going into the Tūrangi Police station or ringing the non-emergency number 105.